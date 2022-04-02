Fire Marshal: 2 in critical condition after fire tears through New Castle home

article

Two people are in the hospital in critical condition after becoming trapped inside a New Castle home during a fire, authorities from the Delaware fire marshal's office say.

According to officials, the fire started after 6:00 a.m. on the block of Onaway Place in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

The Minquadale Fire Company responded and found flames shooting from the one-story residence with two people trapped inside, authorities say.

Firefighters were able to rescue the two people from inside and they were both taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

The property sustained an estimated total of $100,000 in damages and the cause is under investigation, says state fire investigators.

