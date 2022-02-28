Fire officials: 3rd person dies after Delaware blaze

article

Fire officials say a third person has died more than two weeks after a fire at a home in Little Creek.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says when firefighters arrived at the two-story house on Main Street just before noon on Feb. 6, several people were trapped inside. Five people were taken to a hospital, where officials say a 42-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl died.

Three others remained in critical condition at the time.

Two of those people have been released from the hospital, but officials announced Monday that the third, a 38-year-old woman, died Thursday because of her injuries.

Officials say the fire’s origin and cause has yet to be determined.

