Fire whirl captured on video when meteorologist burns away ice from driveway

A small fire whirl was captured on video by a North Dakota meteorologist who says it formed after he used gasoline to clear ice from his driveway following a major winter storm.

Aaron Kennedy of Grand Forks took the video on Thursday. He told Storyful he decided to clear his driveway after taking one too many falls on the ice.

A fire whirl - sometimes called a fire tornado – is typically seen when intense heat and turbulent winds combine. The vortexes can be anywhere from a few feet tall to several hundred feet high, with varying rotational speeds.

The storm brought snow, wind, and freezing rain to North Dakota and caused many roads in the Grand Forks area to become completely ice-covered.