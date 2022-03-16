Firefighters battling large brush fire in Gloucester County, no injuries reported

article

Firefighters battled a large brush fire Wednesday afternoon in Gloucester County that torched several acres.

Crews from several departments were called to Crozier Avenue around 5 p.m. for reports of an active brush fire.

SkyFOX flew over the flames that appeared to consume a large stretch of land along the Delaware River.

No homes or property appeared to be in immediate danger. Authorities have not reported any injuries.

Firefighters were spotted on the ground dousing the flames as thick black smoke billowed into the late afternoon sky.

