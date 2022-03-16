Firefighters battling large brush fire in Gloucester County, no injuries reported
article
NATIONAL PARK, N.J. - Firefighters battled a large brush fire Wednesday afternoon in Gloucester County that torched several acres.
Crews from several departments were called to Crozier Avenue around 5 p.m. for reports of an active brush fire.
SkyFOX flew over the flames that appeared to consume a large stretch of land along the Delaware River.
No homes or property appeared to be in immediate danger. Authorities have not reported any injuries.
Firefighters were spotted on the ground dousing the flames as thick black smoke billowed into the late afternoon sky.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Police: Woman, 3 children kidnapped after armed 18-year-old steals minivan in North Philadelphia
- Shooting in Trenton leaves 1 dead, Mercer County Prosecutor says
- Pennsylvania man slammed infant son face down onto bed after being vomited on, prosecutors say
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement