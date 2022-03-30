Firefighters battle massive blaze at Levittown Lanes; Family of slain man found in Kensington lot speak

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Levittown Lanes: Firefighters responding to massive fire at Bucks County bowling alley

Firefighters are responding to a fire at Levittown Lanes in Bucks County.

LEVITTOWN, Pa. - Firefighters in Bucks County responded to a two-alarm fire at Levittown Lanes on Wednesday morning.

SKYFOX is over the scene of the fire just around 6 a.m. before the flames increased.

Multiple fire engines can be seen attempting to put the fire out as it continues to grow.

Smoke from the burning building can be seen along I-95, according to FOX 29's Bob Kelly.

The Pennsbury School District announced transportation delays as a result of the fire, which caused several road closures.

2. Police: Suspect in pursuit through Philadelphia was driving carjacked vehicle wanted in Pittsburgh kidnappings

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a driver wanted for a road rage incident who lead police on a pursuit through Philadelphia was behind the wheel of a carjacked vehicle wanted in connection to a robbery and kidnapping in Pittsburgh.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the 24-year-old driver allegedly pointed a gun at a couple while driving a Toyota Camry on the 200 block of Ann Street around 9 p.m.

The couple retained the vehicle's information, including its license plate, and contacted police about the incident. Small said officers later pulled over the car on Jasper Street in Kensington.

During the traffic stop, Small said the driver got out of the vehicle, then got back into the driver's seat and sped away. Police pursued the suspect through Kensington into Northeast Philadelphia.

3. Family of slain man found wrapped in tarp, dumped in Kensington lot searching for answers

According to investigators, the body of 34-year-old Sirius Star was found Friday in the vacant lot on the 2800 block of Ruth Street.

PHILADELPHIA - The family of a Philadelphia man whose body was found wrapped in a tarp and dumped in a vacant lot in Kensington is searching for answers.

According to investigators, the body of 34-year-old Sirius Star was found Friday in the vacant lot on the 2800 block of Ruth Street.

Police say Star's hands and feet were bound, and the medical examiner's office determined that he died from a gunshot wound to the forehead.

A short video clip obtained by FOX 29 shows two people pushing the body in a shopping cart and trying to move it.

4. Weather Authority: Conditions improve Wednesday as wind subsides ahead of warm front

PHILADELPHIA - After days of bitter cold combined with wind chills, conditions will finally begin improving, according to forecasters.

Wednesday will see a sliver of sunshine in the morning before clouds move into the area.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lack of wind will make conditions feel warmer than Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday's temperatures will be below-average with the normal being around 58 degrees.

A warm front bringing warmer temperatures is moving into the area that will bring rain on Thursday.

