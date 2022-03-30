Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by customer in North Philadelphia store, police say

article

A suspect has died after police say he was shot by a customer inside a North Philadelphia corner store that he was attempting to rob Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after noon on the 1400 block of Master Street – a few blocks from Temple University’s campus.

Police say the unidentified suspect was armed with a gun and attempting to rob a corner store when a customer who was inside shot him multiple times.

Following the shooting, police initially identified the shooter as the store's owner. Sources, including the owner, tell FOX 29 that it was actually a customer who opened fire.

The suspect was hit twice in the chest and twice in the abdomen. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by responding officers but later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators say guns were recovered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Police have not said whether the customer was licensed to carry a firearm.

