Firefighters get two-alarm blaze in Chestnut Hill under control

Philadelphia firefighters battled a two-alarm fire that tore through a building in Chestnut Hill.

Fire officials say crews responded to Germantown Avenue and Gravers Lane for reports of a fire at a property with retail stores on the lower level and apartments on upper level.

According to the Philadelphia 2nd Alarmers, the team provided additional support to the crews who spent hours fighting the blaze since it broke out early Tuesday morning.

The 2nd Alarmers reported that the fire was under control by the Philadelphia Fire Department around 6:15 a.m.

Authorities have not reported any injuries or provided information on the level of damage.