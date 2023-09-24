Firefighter's child, 3, fatally hit by fellow firefighter during Wilmington memorial walk: officials

A day of remembrance came to a tragic end when officials say a firefighter's son was struck and killed by a vehicle this past weekend in Wilmington.

The 3-year-old boy was hit as a group of off-duty firefighters, family and friends gathered for a memorial walk on the 500 Block South Madison Street.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Officials say the firefighter's child was fatally struck by the vehicle of another off-duty firefighter who was attempting to park and join the walk.

The walk was in remembrance of three Wilmington firefighters killed in the line of duty in 2016.

The driver remained on scene, according to officials who say an investigation is underway.