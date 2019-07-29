Firefighters show difference a closed door can make during fire

article

Stunning photos shared by a Minnesota fire department highlight why folks should consider sleeping with their bedroom door shut.

A Facebook post by the Coon Rapids Minnesota Fire Department shows the scene of a house fire on Friday.

Officials say the fire started with a lightning strike that hit the attic.

While the fire caused damage to the rest of the home, the bedroom appeared to be untouched.

"Take a look at this bedroom and the near-pristine shape it is in," the fire department wrote.

Experts say closing your door can slow the spread of a fire but also can reduce the amount of toxic smoke, created by burning synthetic materials, increase oxygen levels and lower the temperature in the room.

A video from the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute shows how much smoke a closed door can block. In that demonstration, the open room quickly fills with smoke, eventually going black, while the process takes significantly longer in the closed room.