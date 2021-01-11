First Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton to retire due to health issue

article

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced the retirement of First Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton due to a health issue.

Singleton joined the department in 1993 and quickly rose through the ranks. He was promoted to Deputy Commissioner in June 2020.

"His dedication to serving the citizens of Philadelphia is unmatched. He has tirelessly worked to improve relations between the community and police and advance patrol responses within varying communities. Despite a difficult and trying year, D/C Singleton’s dedication and service to Philadelphia has certainly enhanced the lives of those around him," Outlaw said in a statement.

She added, "D/C Singleton is a brave and strong individual, but both he and his family will need out thoughts and prayers and support as he begins this journey."

Read the full statement below:

