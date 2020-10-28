Five staff members at a Cherry Hill elementary school test positive for COVID-19

Five staff members at a Cherry Hill elementary school have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was announced through a letter sent to families of Kingston Elementary School students. The staffers have been teaching from their Cherry Hill classrooms since the start of the school year while all students are learning remotely.

However, in a matter of days that changes, students are scheduled to return to the buildings for a hybrid model school plan on Nov. 9.

Cherry Hill Schools Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche says the elementary school will be thoroughly cleaned, room-by-room, every day throughout the closure. He says they will be ready to reopen a week from Monday for the launch of the hybrid learning model.

