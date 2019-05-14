Florida man arrested for slapping girlfriend in the face with a cheeseburger

A Florida man was arrested after slapping his girlfriend in the face with a cheeseburger.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that things between 30-year-old Kyle Jamison Jones and his grilfriend escalated when he he did not get his way. Deputies were called to his home by his live-in girlfriend.

They said that Jones' girlfriend told deputies that Jones abruptly woke her up by slapping her in the face with a cheeseburger. The victim said that the attack continued as Jones pulled her hair and kicked her down the stairs.

When deputies arrived, the victim was reportedly visibly upset and covered with particles of the burger. Jones only admitted to deputies that there was a verbal dispute. He refused to say anything about becoming physical with the victim.

Jones was charged with battery and taken to the Martin County Jail.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.

