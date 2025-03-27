Flyers relive John Tortorella of head coaching duties

article

The Brief The Flyers let go Head Coach John Tortorella on Thursday. Assistant Coach Brad Shaw will serve as interim head coach. GM Daniel Briere, in a statement, called it "very difficult decision to move on from John."



A coaching change in Philadelphia is underway as the Flyers announced on Thursday that they have let go head coach John Tortorella.

Assistant Coach Brad Shaw will serve in an interim role as the Flyers begin their search for a new head coach.

"John played a vital role in our rebuild," General Manager Daniel Briere said. "He set a standard of play and re-established what it means to be a Philadelphia Flyer."

The Flyers are currently in last place in the Metropolitan Division at 28-36-9.

What we know:

The Flyers announced on Thursday that Head Coach John Tortorella has been "relieved of his duties as head coach."

General Manager Daniel Briere, in a statement, called it "very difficult decision to move on from John," who has lead the Flyers since 2022.

"John played a vital role in our rebuild," Briere said. "He set a standard of play and re-established what it means to be a Philadelphia Flyer."

Assistant Coach Brad Shaw will serve as head coach in an interim role while the Flyers begin their search for a new head coach.

"John Tortorella has made a positive impact throughout the Flyers organization, and we are grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to work with him," Flyers Governor Dan Hilferty and President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones said.

The Flyers are currently in last place in the Metropolitan Division at 28-36-9 with 10 games left to play.