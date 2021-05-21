Forensic experts reconstruct woman's skull found in 2011 in effort to identify her

article

Police in New Castle County, Delaware are using technology in their efforts to identify a woman whose remains were found back in 2011.

Back on June 5, 2011, patrol officers were dispatched to a wooded area of Sellers Park off of Edgemoor Road for a reported discovery of human bones. Officers arrived on the scene and found partial remains, including a human skull.

An extensive search was conducted and officials also found a pair of blue shorts close to the remains. The remains were then handed over to the Medical Examiner's Office.

After further investigation, experts determined that the partial skeletal remains belonged to a Caucasian woman between the ages of 25-50. She was determined to have had long, dark brown hair arranged in a single long braid and small gold inlays or restorations in her front teeth. The inlays would have been noticeable to anyone that would have known the woman, police say.

Detectives recently contacted renowned Forensic Artist Joe Mullins from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and requested his assistance with obtaining an updated image of the woman. They then learned of a 3D scan arm developed by Faro Technologies that could help in the replication of the school for a forensic artist to use as a template.

Mullins was able to create a sculpture depicting what the woman may have looked like.

Anyone who has any information about this incident, or can identify this person, please contact Detective Jeffrey Sendek at 302-395-8110 or via email at Jeffrey.Sendek@newcastlede.gov or Lt Teresa Williams (RET) at 302-395-8110 or Teresa.Williams@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

___

RELATED HEADLINES:

Philadelphia woman identified as victim in cold case homicide dating back to 1977

Pregnant woman in 1988 cold case identified by police as missing Philadelphia mother

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter