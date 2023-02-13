Former city council member David Oh announces candidacy for Philadelphia mayor

article

Former Philadelphia council member David Oh has announced his candidacy for Philadelphia mayor.

Oh made the announcement Monday, making him a Republican in a crowded race with several Democrat candidates.

His campaign alleges he has the most diverse supporters of any candidate in the race.

Oh, a Philadelphia native, was elected to City Council At-Large in November 2011, re-elected in November 2019 and began his third term in January 2020.

In a statement accompanying Oh's candidacy announcement, he said:

"Philadelphia is the historic and cultural epicenter of this great nation. This wonderful city I’ve called home and served as Councilmember in for the last 11 years – is the birthplace of America, and the cradle of our legacy of liberty. With the hardships we have endured the last few years, I’m concerned that the failed policies and soaring crime will continue unchecked – unless we unite to address the daily crises we face. I strongly believe that these problems are no match for the diverse makeup of champions who want to restore our city to its glory, and I am confident that we are capable of working together to change the direction of Philly for a bright future. As Philadelphia’s next mayor, I will work tirelessly to lead the charge in resolving the dilemmas impacting our quality of life by overhauling our policies with bold and decisive action. My actions will show how much I love our city and its people."

Oh and his wife have four children and they live in Southwest Philadelphia on the same street he has lived since 1963.