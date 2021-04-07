Former DARE officer in Bucks County sexually abused 4 teen boys, DA says

A former Warminster Township Police Department officer is facing charges after prosecutors said he sexually abused four teenage boys while serving as a D.A.R.E officer over two decades ago.

James Carey was arraigned Wednesday morning in Doylestown ahead of a 2 p.m. press conference by Buck County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub.

Carey is accused of sexually abusing four then-teenage boys dating as far back as two decades ago. In addition to serving as a D.A.R.E officer, Carey was also a bus driver and camp counselor.

FOX 29 will be streaming D.A. Weintraub's press conference at 2 p.m. where he is expected to detail the allegations being levied against Carey.

