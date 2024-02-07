Former Delaware school employee charged for abusing disabled 11-year-old student: police
DOVER, Del. - A former school employee turned himself in this week after being accused of injuring a disabled child at a middle school in Delaware.
Richard Powell, 55, is charged with child abuse after police say he "aggressively" removed an 11-year-old student from a walker, then "slammed" them into a wheelchair.
This happened after Powell became confrontational and angry with other staff members this past October, according to investigators.
Powell was a para-professional at William Henry Middle School in Dover.
It is unclear if the child suffered any injuries due to the incident.