Former Delaware school employee charged for abusing disabled 11-year-old student: police

A former school employee turned himself in this week after being accused of injuring a disabled child at a middle school in Delaware.

Richard Powell, 55, is charged with child abuse after police say he "aggressively" removed an 11-year-old student from a walker, then "slammed" them into a wheelchair.

MORE HEADLINES:

This happened after Powell became confrontational and angry with other staff members this past October, according to investigators.

Powell was a para-professional at William Henry Middle School in Dover.

It is unclear if the child suffered any injuries due to the incident.