12-year-old’s forehead grazed by bullet during double shooting in Southwest Philly: police

A child is suffering a graze wound after police say a double shooting occurred near Kingsessing Tuesday afternoon.

According to Philadelphia police, the incident occurred on the 5300 block of Lindbergh Boulevard at around 3:50 p.m.

They say a 12-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his forehead and a 43-year-old man was shot in his back.

Both were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center via private vehicle where they were placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, but a weapon was recovered.