Former Jeff Van Drew staffer accused of faking political attack on NJ hiking trail

The Brief A former staffer for Rep. Jeff Van Drew is accused of falsely reporting a violent, politically motivated attack. Natalie Greene, 26, claimed she was assaulted and bound with zip ties by three men while who she claimed also wrote politically charged statements on her body. Investigators later learned she used a body modification/scarification artist to "deliberately cut the lacerations," and discovered zip ties in her car on the night of the attack.



A former staffer for Rep. Jeff Van Drew is accused of faking a violent, politically-motivated attack on a New Jersey hiking trail last summer.

The backstory:

The United States Attorney's Office on Wednesday announced charges against 26-year-old Natalie Greene of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes, and one count of making false statements to law enforcement. She was released on $200,000 bond.

Prosecutors say Greene and an unnamed accomplice told police she was attacked by three men while on a late-night walk on a nature trail in Egg Harbor Township. It's alleged the accomplice told police that the men called Greene by name and referenced her employment with Van Drew's office.

Police found Greene lying in a wooded area just off the trail, with her hands and feet bound together with black zip ties, and her shirt pulled over her head. A report from the U.S. Attorney's Office said Greene had lacerations on her face, neck and torso, and political statements about President Trump and Rep. Van Drew written on her stomach and back.

What we know:

Investigators later discovered that Greene faked the attack, using a body modification/scarification artist to "deliberately cut the lacerations on her face, neck, upper chest, and shoulders."

Authorities also recovered black zip ties from Greene's car on the night of the attack, and learned that her accomplice had searched "zip ties near me" two days prior.

What's next:

Prosecutors say the maximum penalty for conspiracy and making false statements is five-years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three-years supervised release.

What they're saying:

FOX 29 News has reached out to Rep. Van Drew's office for comment and have not heard back as of this writing.