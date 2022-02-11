Former Philadelphia teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

article

A former Philadelphia teacher has been charged after being accused of sexually assaulting a student, according to police.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, Philadelphia police arrested 30-year-old Barbara Corbo on the 800 block of Kelly Drive in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Corbo taught at Mercy Career & Technical High School in Philadelphia. She was hired in August 2021 to teach English to eleventh graders and Social Studies to tenth graders.

She now faces numerous charges, including institutional sexual assault, contact with a minor, and related offenses.

The high school released a statement on Wednesday saying Corbo was terminated in January after a student reported the former teacher "engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the student at a location outside of school."

"As a Catholic school in the Mercy tradition, the welfare of all the young people entrusted in our care remains our focus," school officials said in a letter to the parents. "We will employ our own school counseling staff and outside resources to respond to the needs and concerns of all students. We also take responsibility to provide resources to faculty, staff and parents."

If you or someone you know is a victim of child abuse, call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter