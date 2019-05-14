Former President Jimmy Carter suffers broken hip

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering after suffering a broken hip Monday morning.

According to a statement issued from the Carter Center, the former president was getting ready to go turkey hunting, something he is known to frequently do, when he suffered a fall.

The statement said he underwent surgery at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia. His surgeon said the operation was a success and he is with his wife, Rosalynn, recovering.

Tyler Joran, an outdoor guide and avid hunter, posted a photo of himself with the 39th president during a turkey hunt on April 15. He wrote:

Carter, a U.S. Navy Nuclear Submarine Officer, served as a Georgia state senator in the mid-'60s before becoming the state's 76th governor. He then successfully ran for president in 1976, serving one term. The former president was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for co-founding the Carter Center, an Atlanta-based organization to promote and expand human rights.

Carter is the longest-retired president in U.S. history, and in 2017 became the first president to live to the 40th anniversary of his inauguration. This year, Carter became the longest-lived American president in U.S. history.

He and his wife, Rosalynn, have been very active through the years with Georgia-based Habitat for Humanity, and he frequently rolls up his sleeves to help build homes.