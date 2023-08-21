Four-day work week proposed for Pennsylvania workers with new bill

When those rare 3-day weekends pop up on the work schedule, it's an office-wide celebration! Well, what if that was every week?

A new bill to create a four-day work week is about to be introduced in the Pennsylvania legislature.

It would require businesses with more than 500 employees to reduce their work week from 40 to 32 hours a week.

However, less work hours will not mean less pay!

MORE HEADLINES:

A Good Day Philadelphia poll showed most people support the 4-day work week, and Rep. G. Roni Green plans to introduce the legislation soon.

The Philadelphia lawmaker says the 40-hour work week was put into place 85 years ago, and no longer fits the needs of today's society.