Police: 4 shot near Roxborough High School believed to be members of school's football team

Authorities say four people believed to be members of Roxborough High School's football team were shot near the school on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 300 block of Fairway Terrace, a cul-de-sac across the street from the high school, just before 5 p.m.

Police say the shooting victims were brought to Einstein and Temple hospitals, but they did not share information on their conditions.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting and police did not say what sparked the gunfire.

The shooting comes hours after Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order banning guns from recreation spaces and facilities as deadly violence continues to plague the city.

This is a developing story