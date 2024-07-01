Fourth of July fireworks: Tips to stay safe, prevent injuries 'If you're drinking, do not use fireworks'

A Pennsylvania man was killed when some fireworks exploded at his home in Erie County Sunday, according to state police.

As the Fourth of July approaches, law enforcement is warning folks to be careful to prevent similar tragedies.

The line outside Intergalactic Fireworks in Middletown Township formed to show ID. Meanwhile, inside,there's been a flurry of activity the past couple days as shoppers choose from a myriad of options to light up their Fourth of July celebrations.

In the 18 years his family owned the fireworks business, Anthony LoBianco has seen a lot of growth in sales.

According to the American Pyrotechnic Association, the fireworks business is booming.

More people are doing their own displays and because it has become a year-round business he’s always talking to customers about the basics.

"We try to educate customers on safety using the proper equipment, not drinking and doing fireworks. That’s the number one thing just like a car," said Anthony LoBianco, Owner of Intergalactic Fireworks.

Though that sounds perfectly practical, people don’t always follow best practices.

Last year, there were 9700 injuries and eight deaths from fireworks misuse or malfunction , according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"We’ve learned in law-enforcement that alcohol compounds poor judgment," said Sgt Steve Reeves, Falls Township. "If you're drinking, do not use fireworks."

LoBianco and Sgt Reeves also say kids should never be allowed to set off fireworks, even sparklers can cause severe burns. Reeves is also the fire chief in Bristol.

"We will see noise complaints, large gatherings on the police side and on the fire side, the department sees rubbish fires and brush fires," said Reeves.

Related article

"If you follow the rules and use common sense and follow the instructions on every device sold, you should be fine," explained the owner.



