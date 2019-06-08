Frankford scene of 4-alarm building fire

article

A 4-alarm fire burns in a vacant building in Frankford Saturday night.

Fire crews got the call about 9:15 p.m. Saturday for a fire burning in a vacant factory building on the 4200 block of Adams Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find the structure engulfed in flames. Thick smoke enveloped the surrounding area.

According to fire officials, electrical workers were performing tasks when an electrical socket caught fire and spread quickly.

Crews battled to gain control of the fire. They were able to put the fire under control just after 11:30 p.m.