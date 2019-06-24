Free, confidential HIV testing in North Philadelphia this week

article

Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health is offering free HIV tests this week.

The free, confidential testing clinics will be offered at the CVS on the corner of Broad Street and Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia.

The testing is meant to mark National HIV Testing Day, which takes place Thursday.

“HIV is a preventable disease. And given that nearly 10% of Philadelphians with HIV don’t know that they have it, everyone should get tested,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley. “In addition to testing, people should use common sense preventive measures, such as always using condoms, not sharing needles, and if you’re at high risk, considering PrEP, the once-a-day pill to prevent HIV transmission.”

HIV treatment is available to all people living in Philadelphia regardless of insurance, immigration status or a person’s ability to pay.

Testing will be offered during the following times:

Monday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Wednesday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Friday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information about HIV testing in Philadelphia, see here.

For HIV information and services, see here.