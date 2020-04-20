Free COVID-19 testing site open Monday at East Mount Airy church

article

A church in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy section will be home to a free COVID-19 testing site for those with symptoms on Monday.

Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church organized the event in conjunction with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.

The free testing site at 2800 West Cheltenham Avenue will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and is only for those who have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who tested positive in the past 14 days. No doctors note will be required for testing.

Some of the symptoms required for testing include coughing, sneezing, sore throat, shortness of breath, fever, loss of smell, loss of taste, diarrhea, or weakness.

SKYFOX was over the testing site as it opened Monday where hundreds of cars could already be seen lined up, awaiting their tests.

Hundreds of cars lined up for free testing at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church Monday.

Pennsylvania on Sunday reached 32,284 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The death toll climbed to 1,112.

Philadelphia has accounted for 9,214 of those cases, including 365 deaths.

