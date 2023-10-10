Free Library of Philadelphia announces new hours, plans to reopen on Saturdays

article

The Free Library of Philadelphia (FLP) announced it will bring back Saturday service and provided an update on a change in the hours of operation for its neighborhood libraries beginning Monday, October 16, 2023.

The update in operating hours was announced on Tuesday and was placed to help provide the community with more consistent hours of operation across the system and more access to FLP collections, technology, programming, and safe spaces for youth.

Due to staffing and maintenance issues over the past year, the FLP made great strides to reduce the number of library closings.

"These changes will allow us to make better use of staffing and other resources during times when more patrons are in our buildings," said Kelly Richards, President and Director of the Free Library of Philadelphia. "We are also very excited to bring back Saturday hours to all FLP libraries."

In 2018, FLP cut back its Saturday hours at about half of its libraries. During the pandemic, they were closed altogether on Saturdays.

After the long absence, Saturday service will return to all libraries very soon. In an effort to provide Philadelphia with a six-day library service, additional staff will be hired.

More information will be shared in the coming weeks.

The following libraries will have new hours:

Parkway Central Library

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: Coming Soon

Neighborhood Libraries: Andorra, Bushrod, Bustleton, Charles Santore, Chestnut Hill, David Cohen Ogontz, Eastwick, Falls of Schuylkill, Fishtown, Fox Chase, Fumo Family, Greater Olney, Haverford, Holmesburg, Independence, Joseph E. Coleman Northwest Regional, Katherine Drexel, Logan, Lovett Memorial, Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional, Northeast Regional, Oak Lane, Philadelphia City Institute, Queen Memorial, Richmond, Roxborough, South Philadelphia, Tacony, Thomas F. Donatucci, Sr., Torresdale, Wadsworth, Walnut Street West, Welsh Road, West Oak Lane, Whitman, and Wynnefield libraries.

Monday & Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: Coming Soon

The following neighborhood libraries will operate on a modified schedule: Cecil B. Moore, Charles L. Durham, Haddington, Kensington, Lillian Marrero, McPherson Square, Nicetown-Tioga, Overbook Park, Ramonita G. de Rodriguez, Widener, and Wyoming libraries.

Monday & Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: Coming soon.

The following libraries are currently closed for renovations: Kingsessing, Paschalville, Frankford, Lawncrest, and Blanche A. Nixon/Cobbs Creek libraries.

For more information about the Free Library of Philadelphia and the hours at its individual locations, visit www.freelibrary.org.