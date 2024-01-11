Free Popeyes: Chicken chain to give away wings if certain teams win Super Bowl 2024

article

Popeyes is giving away free chicken wings if a football team with wings wins Super Bowl LVIII.

The chicken chain announced its "Wings for Wings" promotion, which earns fans free 6-piece wings if a football team that "has wings in its name, logo, or on its mascot" wins the big game on Feb. 11, 2024.

RELATED: Girl Scout Cookie season is here: Everything you need to know

That means if the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, or even the Buffalo Bills win, customers will get free wings, according to Popeyes.

The offer is good with any online or mobile app purchase at U.S. restaurants, the chain said.

Fans can redeem the free 6-piece wings deal on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, "as a nod to the brand’s New Orleans heritage," Popeyes added.

Popeyes’ 6-piece wings normally start at $5.99.

Popeyes said the deal was intended to promote the launch of its five fan-favorite flavors: Ghost Pepper, Sweet ‘N Spicy, Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, and Signature Hot, which will be featured in the chain’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial during the first quarter.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In September, it was announced that Usher is headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show . The music megastar, who has won eight Grammys, said he’s looking forward to performing on the NFL’s biggest stage.

"It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," Usher previously said in a statement. "I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before."

RELATED: McDonald's Double Big Mac coming soon to US restaurants

This story was reported from Cincinnati.