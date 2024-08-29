Here's how teachers and school staff can score free Wawa coffee

The Brief Teachers and staff can get free coffee from Sept. 2 to Sept. 15 The offer can be redeemed by telling a Wawa cashier that you're a member of a local school district. The offer is only available at mid-Atlantic Wawa locations.



Wawa has brewed up a special offer for teachers and staff to help them get back into the swing of a new school year.

From Sept. 2 to Sept. 15, Wawa is offering free any size hot coffee to educators and school staff as part of their "Cheers to Classrooms" initiative.

The offer, which is only available in-store, can be redeemed by letting a cashier know that you are a member of a local school district.

"As everyday heroes of the classroom return back to school, we’re delighted to toast a new year by providing free coffee to teachers and school staff for the first two weeks of September," Senior Director of Store Operations Dave Simonetti said.

The offer is only available at Wawa's mid-Atlantic locations, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The chain previously toasted teachers in Florida and Alabama in August.

"We hope this small gesture shows our deep appreciation for everything educators and school staff do for children in the community," Simonetti said.