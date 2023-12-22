Fresh food resource for Philly communities in need of help for the holidays

A Philly non-profit continues to expand its reach to provide fresh food in needy communities, using donated surplus food and giving it away. But, to keep the operation flowing, they are in need of financial donations.

"It’s all maximizing the distribution of great food and making sure it has a home and never hits a landfill," Founder of Sharing Excess, Evan Ehlers explained.

As an undergraduate at Drexel University five years ago, Ehlers didn’t want to waste his excess cafeteria food swipes. "I made a spur of the moment decision to swipe out my meals, put them in my car, drive to Center City and give them away. It changed my life and it was the inspiration for Sharing Excess."

From that small gesture of sharing his food, Evan started a small non-profit, collecting surplus food from grocery stores, restaurants and distribution centers and donating the food.

"A lot of the time, it’s just a matter of connecting surplus food that’s still edible to organizations and communities that need it and just that delivery that link to get it from where it’s in excess to where it’s in scarcity and just making that connection," Evan said.

Talk about scaling his student non-profit startup, Sharing Excess now has dozens of employees working 365 days of the year to rescue food in more than two dozen states.

Bethany Church, in South Philadelphia, is one distribution point, offering fresh food every Thursday.

"What they donate to us is really helpful in our community," Pastor of the church, Shirley Aida said.

During the holidays, non-profits like Sharing Excess can use financial donations. Plus, they are raffling off nice prizes, like an Eagles jacket and restaurant gift cards. There is more information on their website, here.