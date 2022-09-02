Friday night football: Bensalem happily welcomes new season

Friday night football is back and they packed the nest in Bensalem for a big showdown between the beloved Fighting Owls and the Patriots of Central Bucks East.

"He gets everybody super stoked and super excited to play and just be a part of what our community is about. Very proud to have him and very proud to play again," exclaimed volunteer Jaime Gorlmey.

Ask anyone at Bensalem High and they’ll say Coach Alexander Houston has made watching football fun.

"We’re just so excited to watch them again and get that pride and it’s because of Coach!" Gorlmey stated.

Mother Melissa Adams added, "Bensalem is absolutely a family-based community. Our school districts, our communities are all about that."

Coach Houston took over two years ago and, before him, the school had not won a game in quite a while. But, last season, they won five games and everyone is excited for the momentum to continue.

"I love it! I love the crowd! I love everyone! I don’t know, it’s just an amazing thing. I don’t know, it’s awesome!" exclaimed team captain Nick Murillo.

"Bensalem is a great community that I grew up in and went to high school here. A lot of my friends went to high school here, as well and so we want to make a proud community. We’re proud people," Coach Houston explained.

A proud people, proud of their new coach, inspiring not only the young men on his team, but everyone in the area.

"Now we have seen a little bit of success. It’s all about how do we build on that success," Houston added.