Expand / Collapse search

Funko selling shirtless, beer-drinking Jason Kelce figurine

Published 
Updated 1:25PM
NFL
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Funko holds presale for shirtless Jason Kelce figure

Funko held its presale Monday a limited-edition shirtless Jason Kelce figurine. The collectable playfully recalls when Jason ditched his shirt and enthusiastically cheered on his broth Travis from a box suite during the Chiefs/Bills playoff game.

PHILADELPHIA - This is a must-have for Eagles fans and collectors alike!

Toy company Funko held a presale Monday for their limited-edition shirtless, beer-drinking Jason Kelce figurine. 

The collectible item playfully recalls Jason's rowdy antics while cheering on his younger brother, Travis, during the Bills/Chiefs divisional round playoff game.

The 36-year-old center was in a box suite with his family – and Travis's girlfriend Taylor Swift! – when he ditched his shirt in the bone-chilling Buffalo weather.

Featured

Watch: Jason Kelce helps young fan say hi to Taylor Swift at Bills-Chiefs game
article

Watch: Jason Kelce helps young fan say hi to Taylor Swift at Bills-Chiefs game

 

With a beer in-hand, Jason was shown on TV several times loudly cheering for his brother and even climbed down into the stands to celebrate with fans. 

Funko is selling the figurine for $25, and it will only be available for 72 hours. 

Funko will be donating proceeds to the Patricia Allen Fund at the Children's Hospital in Buffalo, which recently partnered with Kelce.