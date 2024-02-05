Funko selling shirtless, beer-drinking Jason Kelce figurine

This is a must-have for Eagles fans and collectors alike!

Toy company Funko held a presale Monday for their limited-edition shirtless, beer-drinking Jason Kelce figurine.

The collectible item playfully recalls Jason's rowdy antics while cheering on his younger brother, Travis, during the Bills/Chiefs divisional round playoff game.

The 36-year-old center was in a box suite with his family – and Travis's girlfriend Taylor Swift! – when he ditched his shirt in the bone-chilling Buffalo weather.

With a beer in-hand, Jason was shown on TV several times loudly cheering for his brother and even climbed down into the stands to celebrate with fans.

Funko is selling the figurine for $25, and it will only be available for 72 hours.

Funko will be donating proceeds to the Patricia Allen Fund at the Children's Hospital in Buffalo, which recently partnered with Kelce.