Future of Jenkintown police department on the line as residents pack meeting

A Montgomery County community is weighing in on a potential plan to get rid of the local police force. Jenkintown Borough says the move will save money, but residents are concerned for their safety.

Residents squeezed into the small borough council chambers Wednesday night for the first of two public meetings regarding the future of the force.

Mary Ann Hoyt is one of many residents worried about safety. "There is no way I want to be without a police department. I'm sure we can find cuts somewhere else in this small little town. We do need police."

Police Chief Tom Scott outlined the many challenges the department is facing, including training, blaming the past police administration for their current problems and financial woes. He said, "The goal is to plan for the future and sustain it. If we can’t do that we have to look at other choices."

Those choices could include contracting out to neighboring Abington and Cheltenham townships, or even state police, but says a decision has not been made and they are not in talks with anyone at the moment.

Mayor Gabriel Lerman says there is no definitive timeline and residents will never be without police coverage.

"We’re not at risk of turning off the light, or things like that," Mayor Lerman stated. "We’re in a position where we need to be proactive and think ahead, so we have urgency, but not a deadline, per se."

Mitzi Corbitt, of Jenkintown, told the crowd everyone needs to help in some way, "If I have a little extra, I will run around with a sign on your side. Give us a dollar. Give us $2.00. For the police station, because it takes a village."

Taxes are reportedly high in Jenkintown, so the borough does not want to increase what residents are already paying to cover the substantial shortfall.

Another public meeting regarding the future of the force will be Monday, at 7 p.m., at the high school auditorium, to accommodate more people.