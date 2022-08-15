Gas card giveaway: Cars line up for free gas at Northeast Philadelphia station

Free gas on a Monday - what a way to start the week!

A large line of cars has already started to form for a gas card giveaway being held in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.

The giveaway is being hosted by Pennsylvania State Rep. Jared Solomon on the corner of Castor and Tyson Avenues.

The cards will be given away on a first come, first serve basis until they run out completely!

It comes as the average price of gasoline falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon across the United States.