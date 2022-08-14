Officials: Montco police working to free wanted person stuck in storm drain

article

Police in Radnor Township are helping Lower Merion Township Police with a wanted person stuck in a storm drain.

Officials say there is no threat to the community. The incident was at Locust Grove Terrace, beneath Conestoga Road in Bryn Mawr late Sunday afternoon, about 5 p.m.

The wanted person reportedly became stuck inside a storm drain. There were no details regarding the person or the situation.

Roads in the area were closed as officials worked to free the individual.