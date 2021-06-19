Expand / Collapse search

Gas prices remain steady in NJ, around nation

Published 
News
Associated Press
article

TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices remained steady in New Jersey and around the nation — and haven’t moved much in a month — as total gasoline stocks grew and demand increased. 

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.07, up a penny from a week ago. 

Drivers were paying an average of $2.11 a gallon a year ago at this time. 

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was also $3.07, unchanged from last week. 

Drivers were paying an average of $2.09 a gallon a year ago at this time.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter