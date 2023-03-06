'Ghost cars': Philadelphia cracking down on cars missing license plates to avoid tickets, towing

The Philadelphia Parking Authority says it's cracking down on parked vehicles that are missing license plates to avoid outstanding tickets in a trend that's becoming more popular around the city.

The authority twice sent out a graphic on Twitter about the vehicles known as ‘ghost cars’ and warned that violators could have their vehicles towed. Executive Director Rich Lazer said many times the vehicles are illegally parked or otherwise parked unsafe.

"Everyone has to have a plate on their car to register the vehicle, and we are seeing folks take them off to avoid enforcement," Lazer told FOX 29's Hank Flynn.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is often at odds with those who live and work in the city, but they have garnered praise for their work cracking down on ghost cars clogging streets. They've called on residents to report ghost cars that need to be towed.

One driver who took the license plates off their car and was later caught by the Parking Authority told FOX 29's Hank Flynn that he did it to avoid outstanding tickets and the possibility of having a boot put on his car.

"I have tickets on my car and I think my car is on the boot list," said the man. "I guess I'm going to have to go down there and take care of all them tickets."

Anyone who would like to report a ghost car can visit Philapark.org/noplate to file a complaint.