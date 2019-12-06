Girl, 15, injured in shooting on West Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage girl was shot and wounded on a Philadelphia street, authorities said.
The shooting occurred near 55th and Vine Streets Thursday afternoon.
The 15-year-old victim was shot in the left buttock and was driven to a hospital in a private car. She remained hospitalized Friday in stable condition, but her name and further details on her injuries have not been released.
The shooters were identified as two men who remained at large Friday.
The girl is the 108th juvenile to be shot in Philadelphia this year.
