Girl, 15, shot in neck after apparent argument: officials

A terrifying scene for a teen girl as she was shot in the neck on a Logan street.

The girl was struck on the 1400 block of West Loudon Street Tuesday evening, around 8:15, officials said.

Someone opened fire and the 15-year-old was hit in the neck. According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the girl told investigators she was outside in an argument with another girl, who was in a gray sedan.

The victim told police the other female shot at her twice, one of the bullets hitting her neck.

She then ran inside a residence, where, Small says, police found her bleeding.

They rushed her to Einstein Medical Center where she was listed in critical, but stable condition.

Police say a full investigation is underway, though no weapons have been recovered and they haven’t made any arrests. Inspector Small said they did not locate ballistic evidence, but they believe that may be in the gray vehicle.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.