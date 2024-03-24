Recovery efforts underway after girl, 6, fell into Chester Creek

Crews searching for a six-year-old girl who fell into an overflowing creek in Chester, Pennsylvania say their efforts have shifted from a rescue mission to a recovery effort.

First responders were called to Holy City Park near West 6th Street just after 7 p.m. after they received a 911 call about a child that had fallen into Chester Creek.

Chester Fire Department officials say initial reports from police indicated that two girls were playing near the creek when one slipped in the mud and fell into the water.

Emergency crews rushed to scene and began searching the banks of the creek near where she was believed to have fallen in. Through the night, the search expanded downstream and out to the Delaware River.

MORE HEADLINES:

Additional rescue crews and equipment responded to the scene Saturday evening, including boats, drones, and U.S. Coast Guard helicopters.

Officials say some resources continued to search through the night, before their focus shifted from rescue to recovery on Sunday morning.

Chester Fire Department Captain John-Paul Shirley says crews have been searching an expansive area due to how swiftly the water was moving at the time the young girl is believed to have fallen in. He says the size of the search area has proven to be a challenge as did working through rapid currents and debris from Saturday’s rain and flooding.