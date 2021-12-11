Girl, 8, killed in fire; 9-year-old girl critical but stable in New Jersey

article

Authorities say an 8-year-old girl was killed and a 9-year-old girl was critically injured in an early morning house fire in New Jersey.

The Somerset County prosecutor’s office and Somerville police said fire crews were called to the home shortly after 2 a.m. Friday and found the structure engulfed in flames.

Fire crews recovered the 8-year-old victim, who had been trapped in a second-floor bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said the 9-year-old girl was taken to a hospital burn trauma center in critical but stable condition. Two adults are in stable condition.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter