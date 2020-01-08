Girl Scout cookies arrive in the Delaware Valley

It's that time of year again. Tractor-trailers stocked with nearly 50,000 pre-ordered Girl Scout cookie boxes arrived for distribution to local troops at Camp Shelly Ridge Wednesday night.

Get ready for a new cookie this year. Girl Scouts will start selling Lemon-Ups, which is a crispy lemon cookie baked with inspiring messages, including, "I am a go-getter" and "I am an innovator."

"Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies—but the program is about so much more than cookies," GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a press release. "Girls learn about entrepreneurship as they run their own cookie businesses. The important business and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future. When you purchase cookies you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience and you're supporting female entrepreneurs."

The cookie season will run from Jan. 16 to March 8, 2020.

To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, please visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP