Gloucester Township Public Schools teachers protest over expired contract

A rally outside Mullen Middle School Monday night in Sicklerville as teachers protest over an unresolved contract. Dozens from schools in the Gloucester Township Public School system are demanding what they say they deserve.

"I feel so unhappy in my district right now," said Alicia Merkel. She teaches 7th grade at Charles Lewis Middle School. She says it's a 24-7 job and, because of the pandemic, she brings work home daily and on weekends to make sure her students and parents are in the loop.

"I am very aggravated that we have to be here just because it’s Hanukkah. I want this contract settled for my Hanukkah tonight. I should be home with my family, lighting my candles and I’m here in the cold. This is ridiculous," Merkel lamented.

The rally happened before a Board of Education meeting inside where some teachers planned to speak during the public comment session. Patti McBride is the president of the Gloucester Township Education Association and says teachers have been working without a contract since the end of June and negotiations go back to this time last year.

"We have signed a confidentiality agreement with the Board of Education so we can’t discuss particulars, but it really comes down to time, money and benefits. Those are the three big ones," said McBride.

Most are surprised the process is taking so long.

"Yes, I am because last year we did so much to get through the pandemic and we turned our curriculum around to online curriculum within a day or two. We were everybody’s heroes, so you’d think we’d be shown some appreciation and some respect," remarked Marge Ann Mazzucca, chair for the GTEA.

The board meeting Monday was a regular meeting and officials were expected to discuss where they are in the process. Many teachers spoke during public input.

In a statement, Maryjo Dintino, President of the Gloucester Township Board of Education, said this:

"As a Board Negotiations team, we continue to bargain in good faith with the Gloucester Township Education Association and we hope to reach a fair settlement for all stakeholders soon."

