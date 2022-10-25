Good luck hoagies? Wawa extends 'SchwarberFest' as Phillies take on the Astros in World Series

article

In a town full of sports traditions and superstitions, it may be time to add Wawa hoagies to the list!

Wawa announced Tuesday that they will be extending "SchwarberFest" through what Philadelphia hopes to be a Phillies victory in the 2022 World Series.

The hoagie promotion initially came to be during the NLCS in hopes of bringing back the luck after Kyle Schwarber hit 15 home runs during Wawa's real "Hoagiefest."

Just hours later, Schwarber stepped up to the plate to smash a historic 488-foot home run in Game 1. The slugger went on to hit a total of three home runs against the Padres, helping the Phillies clinch the series and move on to the World Series.

MORE HEADLINES:

Phillies fans can join in the celebration with $5 "Shortis" and $6 "Classics" when you pay through the Wawa app. And this time, Wawa is adding their hot turkey hoagies to the promotion!

Wawa will also make a second donation of $25,000 to Philabundance in an effort to fight hunger.







