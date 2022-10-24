Woman who grabbed Harper's iconic NLCS home run ball shares her story; "One of the best moments of my life"

article

Every Phillies' fan will remember where they were when Bryce Harper launched a go-ahead 2 run home run in a decisive game 5 of the NLCS, especially the woman who caught the ball.

Tracy Oldziejewski’s, a Port Richmond resident, went to Citizen's Bank Park on Sunday with three friends to celebrate a birthday. Little did she know she would leave the game with a piece of Phillies history.

With the Phillies down 3-2 in the 9th inning, J.T. Realmuto lead off the 8th inning with a sharp single to left field. Bryce Harper, who batted .400 in his NLCS MVP performance, stepped to the plate and etched his name into Phillies postseason lore by crushing a 2-2 pitch into the left field seats to give the Phillies the lead.

"We saw the ball coming closer and closer dropped to the ground did a scuffle for it and came up with it," Oldziejewski told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce. Oldziejewski estimates that parts of three rows of Phillies fans dove for the ball.

"Probably one of the best moments of my life," Oldziejewski said. She has since started an Instagram page for the ball called @brycehomerun that features several pictures of Oldziejewski and her friends posing with the ball in the rainy stands at Citizen's Bank Park.

"It was a whirlwind of emotions and just electric - I cried - I cried when she caught the ball I cried when they won," said Veronica Lister, who celebrated her 50th birthday at the series clinching game.

Social media posts spread the news of the ladies' good luck, and soon their phones were flooded with calls and Facebook messages. So much so that Lister said they all called out of work on Monday to gather to relieve the magical playoff moment.

As Philadelphia was celebrating its World Series berth, the Houston Astros were putting the finishing touches on a four game sweep of the New York Yankees in the ALCS. The World Series will start Friday night in Houston with both teams yet to announce a start.

The Astros being the Phillies World Series opponent is a slap of irony for Oldziejewski, who told FOX 29 that the matchup might momentarily divide her family.

"The funny thing is our parents live in Houston, so it's not going to be a good week for the family," Oldziejewski said.