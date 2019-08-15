Good news for antenna users! FOX 29’s signal is returning

article

Good news! We are making real progress on getting a signal back to all antenna users.

Many FOX 29 viewers are telling us their signal has finally returned.

We had an unexpected issue at our transmitter early Thursday morning that our engineers have now resolved. We had a temporary fix in place over the weekend, but some viewers, depending on where they live, still couldn’t pick us up on their antenna.

Now, we are one step closer to getting everything back to normal as we’ve restored our signal, but on low power. We are slowly moving toward full power.

Depending on where you live there is a very good chance you can see us again.

Please check by rescanning your TV. Here’s how:

- Grab your remote.

- Press the “menu” button.

- Go to the channel or antenna option and select Auto-Tune or Rescan.

- Your TV will do the rest.

Let us know if that brings back our Channel 29.1 and our other sub-channels.

Also, please tell a friend. We want everyone to be able to see us!

Thanks again for your patience.