Gov. Murphy: New Jersey's COVID-19 numbers 'dramatically' improving

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says the state's COVID-19 numbers have dramatically improved.

The COVID-19 case positivity rate has improved since the omicron variant continues to subside.

The cases have improved approximately 93% from last month with only seven COVID-19 deaths in seven days.

The state's confirmed positive case fell 33% week-to-week.

This is the lowest average since November 22nd, according to officials.

Murphy announced Thursday he extended the current public health emergency over the next 30 days and that he will lift the mask mandate for schools and childcare centers on March 7th.

Soon, it will be up to counties and districts to make the decisions for themselves.

