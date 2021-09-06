Gov. Murphy to tour areas damaged by Hurricane Ida in NJ

Governor Murphy has plans to tour storm-damaged areas leftover from Hurricane Ida in New Jersey on Monday.

Murphy will head to Lambertville, an area that sustained heavy damage from floods. There, the governor is expected to provide an update on how the state plans to help impacted areas and residents.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley surveyed some of the damage in Lambertville early Monday morning, including areas close to the Delaware River canal. Several houses sustained extensive damage, including one home that was carried away by floodwaters and eventually crashed into a nearby bridge.

The same floodwaters also carried away cars, kitchen appliances, road signs, and electrical equipment.

Saturday night. Murphy announced that the death toll in the Garden State had reached 27, and that at least four people remained missing following what he called a "historic" storm. He said he had already sought federal assistance and would continue to ask for more "because we need it."

The remnants of Hurricane Ida killed at least 50 people in six Eastern states after it brought historic rain Wednesday that led to deadly flooding and sudden storm waters.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in New Jersey and New York City on Tuesday to survey storm damage, according to the White House.

On Sunday, President Biden declared that a major disaster exists in New Jersey. He ordered Federal aid to supplement all recovery efforts in the area.

Federal funding will be available for the following counties: Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset.

