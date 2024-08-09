Gov Shapiro, education officials unite to sign bill for additional education funding

Pennsylvania elected officials say they are working to improve public education in the Commonwealth with a historic infusion of new dollars while advocates say keep it coming.

The Amanda E. Stout Elementary School of Reading serves of over 800 students, nearly all Hispanic, in a building built in the mid-30’s. School officials say public-school funding here has long lagged behind other districts. A stark reality for parent Natalie Lebron. "It’s sad, it’s disappointing," she said. "At times, our kids are set last, maybe because we’re in the Latino Community. I’m happy good stuff is happening moving forward."

That "good stuff" is $41 million in new, state funding Reading will see in the state budget passed by the legislature and signed by the governor. Governor Shapiro, fresh off his star turn as a possible vice-presidential candidate, showed up at Stout Elementary to link good schools to a stronger state.

Shapiro told those gathered that all parents want are, "Really good schools for kids and grandkids, they want safer communities, and they want all economic opportunities for all Pennsylvanians."

New public education funding totals $1.1 billion in the Commonwealth, and under a new formula, it’s pushed to communities like Reading, which need it most. Pa. Rep. Manuel Guzman, who grew up in Reading said, "No longer will there be generations of Manny Guzmans coming to school with failing infrastructure and textbooks over a year old."

But the new dollars didn’t come without a fight. Education advocates had to sue and win a court ruling declaring school funding in Pennsylvania unconstitutional and unfair to poorer districts. Those advocates say the new dollars are good, but not enough.

Shapiro said, "I’m coming back next year to double down on our mission and continue to make sure public education is a priority in Pennsylvania."